CIIE country exhibition move-ins enter home stretch

Arrangements for the country exhibitions at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) have entered home stretch, according to the organizing committee.



Yu Yuantang, deputy head of the European Department of the Ministry of Commerce who also presides over the country exhibitions, said the exhibitors have brought products featuring local customs and technological innovation in their countries.

Twenty-four countries will make their appearances for the first time at the 2nd CIIE, accounting for over one third of the total 64 countries that had confirmed their participation in the country exhibitions.

This year's CIIE has seen more guest of honor countries and exhibition areas in more diversified styles, said Ren Hongbin, Assistant Minister of Commerce and deputy director of the organizing committee office.

Latest booking data show a total of 650,000 visitors from home and abroad have made online preregistrations for the event.