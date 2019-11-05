China to adopt 5 measures to promote higher-level opening up

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday pledged that China will adopt five measures to promote higher-level opening up:

-- Continue to expand market opening up;

-- Continue to improve the framework of opening up;

-- Continue to optimize business environment;

-- Continue to deepen multilateral and bilateral cooperation;

-- Continue to jointly build the Belt and Road.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Xi said he believes that China, bound to have even brighter economic development prospects, will provide other countries with more opportunities in terms of market, investment and growth.



