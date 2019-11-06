CIIE helps New Zealand dairy company win Chinese market

Milk New Zealand Dairy LTD is one of the over 90 New Zealand companies attending this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE). The number of the attending companies doubled from the previous year, according to the country's Ministry for Trade and Export Growth.



"Since attending the first CIIE, the monthly sales volume of Theland 4.0 Pure Milk in the Tmall flagship store has increased by 36 times, and the sales volume of our Theland fresh milk has exceeded one million bottles," Terry Lee, managing director of Milk New Zealand, told Xinhua proudly, commenting Theland brand as "one of the largest beneficiaries in the first CIIE".

New Zealand is the world's largest dairy exporter, whose dairy accounts for one in every three dollars earned by New Zealand for exporting goods, and approximately 20 percent of New Zealand's total goods and services export earnings, according to the Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ).

Since 2013, China remained New Zealand's largest export market, according to the country's statistics department Stats NZ.

During the first CIIE in 2018, Milk New Zealand received dozens of new orders and won hundreds of thousands of customers, said Lee.

"During the 2019 period of China's annual '618' shopping festival, some 250,000 boxes were snapped up in just two hours, and even set off a '4.0 cyclone' on the market, where it quickly went out-of-stock! Since entering the Chinese market over four years ago, Theland's annual compound growth rate in imported dairy products is as high as 246 percent," Lee said.

"Time is everything to fresh New Zealand milk cross-border supply," Roy Van Den Hurk, product general manager of Milk New Zealand told Xinhua, adding that trade facilitation of the Chinese market made it possible to shorten the supply chain time sharply.

Under the innovative regulatory model of "overseas inspection and domestic clearance" implemented by Shanghai Customs and Changning District government, pre-inspection and post-regulation are carried out and the business environment has been fundamentally optimized for the company.

"Zero waiting" has been achieved for imported products. It takes just three days from milking in New Zealand to getting on the shelf in China. The supply of Theland Fresh Milk has grown from 3,000 bottles a week at the beginning to 30,000 bottles a week, a tenfold increase," said Lee.