China's major airlines resuming flights to San Francisco: airport

U.S. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has announced that China's major airlines are resuming flights to SFO from Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Beijing.

Air China, China Eastern and China Southern are resuming limited flights between China and SFO, the airport said on its website.

Air China's Beijing route is back in operation, though its frequency has not yet been finalized, and China Southern is once again flying between Guangzhou and SFO. China Eastern will resume a daily Shanghai flight on March 29.

All flight information is subject to change. Passengers should check with airlines for the latest information, SFO also advised, noting that although these airlines are resuming limited service, all travel advisories, restrictions on entry, and arrival screening procedures remain in effect.