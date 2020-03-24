Chinese tech firms offer online platforms to aid global pandemic fight

Zhao Lei, a chief physician with Wuhan Union Hospital, shared his clinical treatment experience and epidemic prevention knowledge with his counterparts in North America via a global remote video system Sunday morning.

The system was provided by WeDoctor, China's leading technology-enabled healthcare solutions platform, providing seamless online and offline healthcare services.

During the two-hour conversation, more than 60 medics from Canada and the United States participated, with a total of over 15,000 viewers.

"We urgently need to know about Wuhan's diagnosis and treatment experience, treatment plan and medication guidance in the fight against the epidemic. Dr. Zhao has given us great encouragement and help," said Zhang Huaiying, a North American medical worker who attended the online training.

Zhao has been fighting on the front line of the battle against the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. Now, as the epidemic situation in Wuhan has been brought under control, Zhao immediately began to support his counterparts and compatriots in many other countries online.

"We are very willing to help everyone to fight the epidemic with firm confidence through online communication," Zhao said.

This is not the first time Zhao has shared China's experience in fighting the coronavirus through the Internet. A few days ago, he also had a video talk with a general practitioner named Luca Varcasia from the Italian city of Sassari. On the same day, apart from their Chinese counterparts, users from nine countries including the Netherlands and India watched the live broadcast.

In the video connection, Zhao answered in detail seven questions from Luca and doctors from the departments of emergency, internal medicine and general practitioners in several Italian hospitals. "I am very worried about my city. The information shared by Dr. Zhao would be pure gold for us," Luca said.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in many countries around the world, a number of Chinese technology companies have launched online consulting platforms globally to share Chinese experience and solutions.

A bilingual global anti-epidemic platform in both Chinese and English was jointly launched by WeDoctor and the China International Exchange and Promotive Association for Medical and Health Care (CPAM), bringing together nearly 7,000 experts from respiratory medicine, infection department, general practice and other departments of China's top-level hospitals. At the same time, a bilingual book containing knowledge on the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus pneumonia was also launched online.

Baidu Health has launched an online consultation platform Ask Doctor and also set up a special zone for global aid, gathering more than 100,000 doctors to provide services such as free diagnosis, psychological assistance and live expert broadcasts.

AliHealth, under China's e-commerce giant Alibaba, has opened an online medical consultation area for overseas Chinese. As of Monday, hundreds of thousands of overseas Chinese have logged in, and the daily consultation volume has more than tripled from last week.

The Jack Ma Foundation initiated and funded the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, to publish an online novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention manual in both Chinese and English. The manual will also be translated into Italian, Korean, Japanese and Spanish to promote multilingual global sharing.

In China's fight against the epidemic, the Internet plus healthcare platform has played an irreplaceable role. For example, the real-time platform of WeDoctor on novel coronavirus has received more than 125 million visits in China and provided more than 1.61 million medical consultation services.

China's experience in fighting against the coronavirus is being transmitted to the world more quickly and conveniently through China's Internet plus healthcare attempt.

Liang Tingbo, Party chief of the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University, said, "science and technology have no national boundaries, and doctors and nurses have no national boundaries either. Facing a common enemy -- the virus, our goal is the same."

At this moment, sharing resources and exchanging anti-epidemic experiences, we will have a chance to overcome this disaster, said Alibaba founder Jack Ma.