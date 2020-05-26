 

Meituan Dianping reports 1.7B yuan loss in Q1 operating revenue

0 Comment(s)Print E-mail Xinhua, May 26, 2020
Adjust font size:
Photo taken on Oct. 31, 2019 shows a takeout deliveryman in heavy snow in Xining City, northwest China's Qinghai province. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's service-focused e-commerce giant Meituan Dianping reported a loss of 1.7 billion yuan (about 238 million U.S. dollars) in operating revenue in the first quarter of this year.

The total operating revenue in the first three months fell by 12.6 percent year on year to 16.8 billion yuan, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, according to an announcement of the unaudited consolidated results of the company.

Both of Meituan Dianping's major businesses, food delivery and in-store, hotel and travel, were severely affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

From January to March, the daily average number of food-delivery transactions dropped by 18.2 percent year on year to 15.1 million, while revenue of food delivery decreased by 11.4 percent year on year to 9.5 billion yuan during the period.

Revenues of in-store, hotel and travel businesses decreased by 31.1 percent year on year to 3.1 billion yuan.

The company reported growth in its new initiatives, including a grocery retail business, of 4.9 percent year on year to 4.2 billion yuan in the first quarter.

Chen Shaohui, CFO of the company, said the company's focus this year is to help the platform's merchants resume their business gradually.

Follow China.org.cn on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.
ChinaNews App Download
Print E-mail Bookmark and Share

Go to Forum >>0 Comment(s)

No comments.

Add your comments...

  • User Name Required
  • Your Comment
  • Enter the words you see:   
    Racist, abusive and off-topic comments may be removed by the moderator.
Send your storiesGet more from China.org.cnMobileRSSNewsletter