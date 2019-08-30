Political advisors discuss BRI cooperation on innovation

You are here:

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese political advisors on Friday met and discussed efforts to deepen cooperation on innovation in the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

While chairing the biweekly consultation session, Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said such cooperation is an important driver for the BRI construction and represents a higher level of support for the country's opening-up.

He said efforts in this regard should combine the roles of both the government and the market and adhere to the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration as well as mutual learning to secure solid progress in the BRI.

A total of 12 political advisors and special representatives at the session put forward their suggestions, while more than 80 political advisors voiced their opinions via a mobile platform.

Their suggestions included better top-level design and planning, strengthened information sharing and coordination and greater efforts in promoting cooperation between research institutions and industries in key fields such as the digital economy, AI and space information technology.

They also called for more investment in key cooperation sectors and enhanced collaboration in intellectual property rights protection. Enditem