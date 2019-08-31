Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HK criticizes EU politician over "hypocritical concern"

You are here:

HONG KONG, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Office of the Commissioner of Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday expressed China's strong disapproval of and firm opposition to some EU (European Union) official's "flagrant interference" in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs.

The SAR police have clearly explained the recent arrests, which are solidly grounded, consistent with law and indisputable, said a spokesperson of the commissioner's office.

"By distorting the truth and expressing so-called concerns, the relevant EU politician has attempted to obstruct the SAR police's normal law enforcement efforts and disrupt the SAR's rule of law, showed partiality for and condoned illegal violence, and grossly meddled with Hong Kong affairs," the spokesperson said.

"It leaves us wondering whether these politicians would stop worrying only if the offenders were allowed to have their way and continue messing up Hong Kong with impunity," the spokesperson added.

The remarks were made in response to EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini's recent remarks that "the developments in Hong Kong, especially over these last hours, are extremely worrying."

Noting that the current problem in Hong Kong is in no way about human rights, freedoms or democracy as some claim, the spokesperson said it is about whether the rule of law should remain cherished, and whether criminals should be held accountable in accordance with law.

The minority of people who are trampling upon the law in the name of "freedoms" have deprived the majority of their freedoms to lead normal lives, and will only plunge civilized society back into the abyss where the law of the jungle prevails, said the spokesperson.

"As Hong Kong is facing a critical choice between restoring the rule of law and sliding further into the abyss, the relevant EU politician has pointed fingers at the SAR Government's efforts to stop violence, end the chaos and restore order, instead of condemning and opposing the extremists' violent offenses," said the spokesperson.

"It is completely unacceptable, and we urge the EU side to tell right from wrong and stop conniving at the perpetrators," said the spokesperson. Enditem