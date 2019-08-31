Palestinian man dies from wounds after clashes with Israeli soldiers

You are here:

GAZA, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- A Palestinian man died on Saturday from wounds suffered during earlier clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip.

Badr al-Din Abu Musa, 25, died from wounds he suffered Friday during the confrontation with Israeli security forces in east Khan Younis, near the border with Israel, the Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

Abu Musa was shot in the head and was treated in the European Gaza hospital before his death was announced, according to a medical source.

At least 75 Palestinians were injured on Friday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza, medics said.

The ministry said that 18 children and 2 women were among the injured, adding that all of them suffered wounds from gunshots. A journalist and a paramedic were also wounded.

The Great March of Return and Breaking the Israeli Siege broke out in late March last year, calling for ending an Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007 and honoring the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

Since the outbreak of the March of Return, Israeli forces have killed 308 Palestinian demonstrators and wounded thousands of others with live ammunition, during the clashes near the Israeli-Gaza border. Enditem