Puerto Rico stuns Iran 83-81 in FIBA World Cup opener

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Thanks to David Huertas' crazy fourth quarter and Javier Mojica's last shot, Puerto Rico came back from 19 points down to win over Iran 83-81 in the opening game of Group C in the FIBA Basketball World Cup here on Saturday.

Iran led 76-65 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter before Puerto Rico stormed to a 16-5 run and equalized the game at 81-all. Mojica, who scored zero points in the first three quarters, pulled up to shoot a two-pointer to complete the stunning comeback drama.

David Huertas had a game-high 32 points. Haddadi dominated the paint to score 22 points and grab 16 rebounds, while Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi had 22 points.

The game started at a very quick pace. Puerto Rico tried to attack Haddadi but the Iranian showed his muscle in the box. Two three pointers by Yakhchalidehkordi and Samad Bahrami led Iran to a 11-0 run. Iran enjoyed a 30-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The game slowed down in the second quarter but Haddadi remained like a wall under the basket. Iran continued to increase their advantage and entered the second half at 49-31.

David Huertas stood out after the break to score Puerto Rico's first seven points to cut the deficit to 12. But Iran kept strong in the paint with a Haddadi score and rebound.

With 3 minutes to go, Mojica scored a three-pointer to cut the deficit to nine. Haddadi answered with a jump shot to hold the advantage for Iran, 76-65. But Puerto Rico began to speed up from there. Huertas and Mojica combined with seven points, and Puerto Rico was only four points down at 78-74.

After Renaldo Balkman made one free-throw, Huertas made a three pointer to pull the game level at 78-78 with 45 seconds to go. Huertas continued his amazing run as he hit a three again to lift Puerto Rico ahead 81-78.

Haddadi stood out to answer with a three-pointer to equalize the game 81-81 with 16 seconds left. Mojica, who scored his all eight points in the final quarter, jumped up to shoot a decisive two-pointer to turn the game all around at 83-81. With only 0.7 seconds left, Haddadi was unable to save Iran as his three-point attempt from distance missed the basket. Enditem