2nd LD-Writethru: Hezbollah says destroyed Israeli military vehicle in northern Israel

BEIRUT, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Hezbollah announced Sunday that it has destroyed an Israeli military vehicle in northern Israeli town of Avivim, close to the border with Lebanon, Al Manar local TV Channel reported.

Hezbollah said that the operation killed and wounded those who were inside the vehicle.

Hezbollah's operation prompted Israel to open fire at Maroun al-Ras and Yaroun in southern Lebanon.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesperson, said on Twitter that residents living near the border were being instructed to stay inside and open shelters.

Tension has escalated between Lebanon and Israel in the past few days after an attack by two Israeli drones last Sunday on Beirut's southern suburbs, causing heavy damage to the media center of Hezbollah in the area. Enditem