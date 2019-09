You are here:

SHANGHAI, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Crude oil futures opened lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for October delivery was down 4 yuan (about 65 U.S. cents) to open at 431.3 yuan a barrel.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investors, in March 2018. Enditem