New "Fast and Furious" spin-off still leads Chinese mainland box office

You are here:

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," the latest spin-off of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, continued to top the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Monday.

The film raked in 56.67 million yuan (about 7.92 million U.S. dollars), accounting for over 40 percent of the daily total.

Coming in the second was Chinese animated film "Ne Zha," which grossed 36.65 million yuan on Sunday and a total of 4.72 billion yuan in 38 days since its debut.

"The Bravest," a Chinese feature film putting spotlight on firefighters, ranked third by raking in 11.28 million yuan on Sunday. Enditem