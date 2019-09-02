China 10-year treasury bond futures close lower Monday

You are here:

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's 10-year treasury bond futures closed lower on Monday, with the contract for September 2019 closing 0.17 percent lower at 99.09 yuan (about 13.84 U.S. dollars).

The contract for settlement in December 2019 closed 0.19 percent lower at 98.78 yuan. The contract for settlement in March 2020 closed 0.16 percent lower at 98.51 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date. They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on March 20, 2015. Enditem