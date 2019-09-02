159 people arrested in Hong Kong over weekend violence: police

You are here:

HONG KONG, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong police had arrested 159 people for the massive violence in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) at the weekend, a police spokesman said on Monday.

The arrested included 132 males and 27 females, aged between 13 to 58, Tse Chun-chung, chief superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch, told a press conference.

They were suspected of unlawful assemblies, possessions of offensive weapons, and assaulting and obstructing police, Tse said.

Another eight suspects had been arrested on Monday morning over charges of possession of offensive weapons and breaching an injunction order by court after radical protesters disrupted the operations in different MTR stations, Tse said.

The latest arrests brought the total number of arrests to 1,117 after widespread unrest ripped through Hong Kong and caused mayhem since early June, he said.

Among the arrests, 16 suspects who were charged with rioting on Saturday had appeared at the court on Monday afternoon. Enditem