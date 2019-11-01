 

Chinese vice president meets Ecuadorian foreign minister

0 Comment(s)Print E-mail Xinhua, November 01, 2019
Adjust font size:

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with visiting Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Jose Valencia, and the two sides agreed to push forward ties.

Wang hailed the bilateral relationship, which features progressive cooperation and friendly exchanges, and said the two countries should take the opportunity of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2020 to promote the relationship.

Valencia said the Ecuadorian side would like to deepen cooperation with China in areas such as the Belt and Road Initiative and advance bilateral ties. Enditem

Print E-mail Bookmark and Share

Go to Forum >>0 Comment(s)

No comments.

Add your comments...

  • User Name Required
  • Your Comment
  • Enter the words you see:   
    Racist, abusive and off-topic comments may be removed by the moderator.
Send your storiesGet more from China.org.cnMobileRSSNewsletter