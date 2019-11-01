Wu Guanzhong exhibition opens in Tsinghua University, Beijing

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of famed Chinese artist Wu Guanzhong opened Friday in Beijing at the Tsinghua University Art Museum.

A total of 111 oil and color ink paintings are showcased, covering different stages of the life of the late art master. Other exhibits include documents about Wu, his pictures, articles, manuscripts and painting tools.

The exhibition offers a comprehensive look at the Chinese artist through interactions of graphic and textual narratives, said the exhibition planner.

An artist database on Wu Guanzhong was launched on the same day.

The exhibition is jointly held by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Tsinghua University, the National Gallery Singapore, the National Art Museum of China and the China Artists Association, and will last until May 3, 2020. Enditem