 

East China province sends over 1,200 experts to Tunisia, Chad for medical aid

0 Comment(s)Print E-mail Xinhua, November 01, 2019
Adjust font size:

NANCHANG, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Two medical teams set sail Friday from east China's Jiangxi Province bound for Tunisia and Chad on medical assistance missions, according to the provincial health commission.

A total of 44 medical staff from local hospitals and medical institutions will head to Tunisia and Chad on a one-year mission.

The health commission said more than 1,200 medical staff including experts have been sent to the two countries over the past 46 years.

They provided outpatient services for local residents, performed about 330,000 operations and rescued 63,000 critically ill patients during the period. Enditem

Print E-mail Bookmark and Share

Go to Forum >>0 Comment(s)

No comments.

Add your comments...

  • User Name Required
  • Your Comment
  • Enter the words you see:   
    Racist, abusive and off-topic comments may be removed by the moderator.
Send your storiesGet more from China.org.cnMobileRSSNewsletter