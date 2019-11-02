Traffic police mull taking public tip-offs as evidence of violations

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Photos and videos of traffic offenses reported by the public can be taken as evidence to help administer a punishment after authentication, according to a draft revision to the regulation on traffic violation handling procedures.

The draft has been released by the Ministry of Public Security to solicit public opinion until Nov. 27.

To facilitate individuals' timely and convenient handling of traffic offenses, violations can be dealt with at traffic management agencies nearby, while the decision on punishments should be made by the local traffic authority where the violation took place, the draft said.

According to the draft, traffic management agencies are required to inform violators of their traffic wrongdoings through apps, text or mail. Enditem