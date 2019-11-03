McIlroy leads by one after 3rd round at WGC-HSBC Champions

You are here:

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- World number two Rory McIlroy moved to the top with his third consecutive round of 67 at the WGC-HSBC Champions event here on Saturday.

McIlroy, who is chasing his third World Golf Championships (WGC) title, heads into the final round with a one-shot advantage over South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen after the 2010 Open champion signed for a 65 at the Sheshan International Golf Club.

Oosthuizen has never won a WGC event where the closest he came to doing so was at the 2016 WGC-Dell Match Play when he lost in the final.

Overnight leader Matthew Fitzpatrick of England and defending champion Xander Schauffele of the United States were a further shot back in a share of third place.

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond returned with another three-under-par 69 to emerge as the second highest ranked Asian after South Korea's Sungjae Im following the conclusion of the third round.

Like his second round, the Asian Tour Order of Merit leader posted a 69 again for a three-day total of eight-under-par 208 to take the outright 13th place.

Im signed for a 70 to share sixth place with American Jason Kokrak.

China's Li Haotong was 5-under-par through seven holes but played his final 11 holes in 7-over-par for a 2-over 74. He is now in a group of six players for the tied 15th place.

The WGC-HSBC Champions is the season's final World Golf Championships event and is the only WGC event to be staged in Asia. 13 Asian Tour members feature at the WGC-HSBC Champions, including Janewattananond, Scott Hend of Australia, Masahiro Kawamura of Japan, and China's Liang Wenchong.

This year's WGC-HSBC Champions runs through Nov. 3 and dishes out 10.25 million US dollars in prize money. Enditem