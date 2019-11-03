Chinese stocks held by overseas investors hit 1.77 tln yuan

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks held by overseas institutions and individuals reached 1.77 trillion yuan (about 250 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of September, data from China's central bank showed.

Overseas investors put a total of 2.18 trillion yuan into China's bond market as of the end of the third quarter, the People's Bank of China said.

In September alone, net purchase of Chinese stocks and bonds by overseas investors came in at around 78.2 billion yuan and 86.8 billion yuan, respectively.

This marked the fourth consecutive month of net purchase of Chinese stocks by overseas investors.

During the January-September period, overseas investors' net purchase of Chinese stocks and bonds stood at 18.5 billion yuan and 71.3 billion yuan, respectively, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said. Enditem