Xinjiang railways transport record number of passengers

URUMQI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- A record number of passengers were transported by railways in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the local railway authorities said.

Railways in the region handled more than 38.2 million trips from Jan. 1 to Nov. 3 this year, outnumbering the figure for the whole of 2018, according to China Railway Urumqi Group Co., Ltd.

As a popular travel destination featuring ethnic culture, delicious cuisine and unique landscapes, Xinjiang has attracted a growing number of tourists in recent years.

The number of tourists to Xinjiang exceeded 180 million from January to September this year, up 40.9 percent year on year, official data showed.

The local railway authorities said they will accelerate the train speed and improve their service to offer a safe, fast and comfortable travel experience for passengers. Enditem