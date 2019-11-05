China further prevents minors' addiction to online games

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's National Press and Publication Administration has issued a notice on preventing minors from becoming addicted to online games.

The document emphasizes the shared responsibilities of online game providers, government agencies and social forces in jointly managing and governing the issue, according to the administration.

The document asks all online game users to register with their identification information and strictly limits the window and total length of time for minors to access online games on a daily basis.

It also bans paid online game services for users under the age of eight and puts a limit on the amount of money minors aged above eight can pay for online game services on a daily and monthly basis. Enditem