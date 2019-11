You are here:

HONG KONG, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong stocks closed up 5.24 points, or 0.02 percent, to 27,688.64 points on Wednesday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 27,547.77 and 27,750.91. Turnover totaled 72.86 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 9.31 billion U.S. dollars). Enditem