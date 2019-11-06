China to uphold, improve system of "one country, two systems": document

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China will work to uphold and improve the system of "one country, two systems" and promote the peaceful reunification of the motherland, according to a decision of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The decision on some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance was adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee on Oct. 31.

It stressed the following:

-- fully and faithfully implementing the policies of "one country, two systems," "the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong," "the people of Macao governing Macao," and a high degree of autonomy;

-- improving the institutions for the central authorities to exercise the overall jurisdiction over special administrative regions in accordance with the Constitution and the basic laws;

-- firmly advancing the process toward the peaceful reunification of the motherland. Enditem