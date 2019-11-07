1st LD-Writethru: China's soybean yield sets new record

You are here:

HARBIN, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have set a new record in soybean yield, according to the Jiamusi Branch of the Heilongjiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

The new record was set in test fields in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which achieved a yield of 447.47 kg of soybean per mu (about 0.07 hectares).

The tested soybean variety, Henong 71, was developed by a research team of the academy.

The previous record was set in 2018 with a yield of 423.77 kg per mu.

"Henong 71 is an adaptive and lodging-resistant soybean strain with a stable and high yield," said Guo Tai, who led the research team.

Soybeans have long dominated Chinese dinner tables in the form of soymilk, beancurd jelly, soybean oil and dried beancurd.

China's soybean demand remains strong, and more than 80 percent of the market supply is imported.

Guo said many test fields in China have seen a high output of soybeans per mu this year. "This reflects the high yield potential and research capability of China's new soybean varieties," he said. "The soybean industry can be boosted and planting efficiency improved." Enditem