Xinhua Asia-Pacific news summary at 1600 GMT, Nov. 9

HONG KONG -- Some members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have raised questions about the practice of some judges who openly expressed their political positions and violated the principle of political neutrality.

After three judges anonymously expressed their stance on newspapers and another judge participated in a petition against the proposed amendments to two HKSAR ordinances concerning the transfer of fugitive offenders about five months ago, which have been formally withdrawn, concerns have been raised in the Hong Kong society about the credibility and neutrality of judges, Leung Mei-fun, a member of the HKSAR LegCo, said at a LegCo meeting earlier this week. (HK-Judges-Neutrality)

- - - -

COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka aims to double its black tea export to China to 20 million kilos per annum within the next five years as more Chinese youth now favor black tea, an official said here Saturday.

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tea Board (SLTB) Lucille Wijewardena told Xinhua that the island country aims to change China into one of the leading export markets for Ceylon tea as it was a market with great potential. (Sri Lanka-China-Ceylon Tea)

- - - -

HONG KONG -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam presented honors and awards to 329 recipients for their outstanding performance at the 2019 Honors and Awards Presentation Ceremony on Saturday.

Yu Kwok-chun, an entrepreneur who devotes himself to promoting youth development, and Hung Chao-hong, who is devoted in the promotion and development of sports and culture in Hong Kong, were awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal. (HK-Honorary Medals)

- - - -

HONG KONG -- Three members of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region were arrested for allegedly breaching legislative council regulation earlier this year, Hong Kong police confirmed Saturday.

The arrests were made over Friday and Saturday after the police carefully investigated reports of obstruction at a meeting in the Legislative Council Complex on May 11, they told Xinhua. (HK-LegCo-Arrests)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India decided on Saturday to give a disputed land in northern state of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district to the Hindus represented by the "Janambhoomi Nyas."

The Muslims, represented by the "Sunni Waqf Board," would get a piece of land measuring 5 acres at some other place within Ayodhya, said the apex court's verdict. (India-Muslims-Hindus)

- - - -

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan -- One Afghan security force member and a militant were killed and three people wounded in a Taliban insurgents' suicide car bomb blast at a military camp in southern Kandahar province on Saturday, a provincial source said.

"A militant rammed a hijacked explosive-packed military vehicle to the gate of the military camp in Shah Wali Kot district roughly at 6:00 a.m. local time Saturday, killing himself and a soldier and injuring three other security force members," the source who declined to be named told Xinhua. (Afghanistan-Car Bomb-Casualties)

- - - -

HONG KONG -- The Hong Kong police strongly condemned rioters for continued violence and attacks on police officers in various districts of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region late Friday.

Protesters went on a rampage in various districts in Hong Kong on Friday night, blocking roads, setting fire and vandalizing transport facilities as thousands of people took to the street in unlawful assemblies in areas including Causeway Bay, Mong Kok and Tuen Mun. (HK-Police-Riots) Enditem