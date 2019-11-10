Xinhua China news advisory -- Nov. 10

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Following are news items about China to be covered or pursued by Xinhua on Sunday:

-- China's taxation, banking authorities vow more concerted support for small firms

-- Interview: Aviation Giant Thales views China as priority market

-- Huawei leads China's tablet market in Q3: report

-- China's bulk commodity market rebounds in October

-- China blockchain spending to surpass 2 bln USD in 2023: report

-- China to host 4th Maritime Silk Road Int'l Arts Festival

-- National art show kicks off to promote traditional operas

-- Profile: Pioneer macadamia grower leads villagers out of poverty

-- Across China: Indian medicine student realizes dream in China

-- Across China: Chinese flowers spread sweet scent in Thailand

-- China Focus: Young people returning from overseas to realize "Chinese dream"

-- Chinese automaker GAC to boost technological innovation

