Xinhua China news advisory -- Nov. 10

-- China's taxation, banking authorities vow more concerted support for small firms
-- Interview: Aviation Giant Thales views China as priority market
-- Huawei leads China's tablet market in Q3: report
-- China's bulk commodity market rebounds in October
-- China blockchain spending to surpass 2 bln USD in 2023: report
-- China to host 4th Maritime Silk Road Int'l Arts Festival
-- National art show kicks off to promote traditional operas
-- Profile: Pioneer macadamia grower leads villagers out of poverty
-- Across China: Indian medicine student realizes dream in China
-- Across China: Chinese flowers spread sweet scent in Thailand
-- China Focus: Young people returning from overseas to realize "Chinese dream"
-- Chinese automaker GAC to boost technological innovation
