"Marnie's World" by Oscar-winning directors to hit Chinese theaters

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- "Marnie's World," a German animated film by Oscar-winning directors Christoph Lauenstein and Wolfgang Lauenstein, is set to hit Chinese mainland theaters on Friday, Nov. 15, according to the China Film Distribution and Exhibition Association.

Also known as "Spy Cat," the film is loosely based on the Brothers Grimm's "Town Musicians of Bremen."

The film tells an adventure story of four crazy antiheroes, of whom the leader is Marnie, a house cat who has never ventured outside the family home and knows about the real world only from television.

Twin brothers Christoph and Wolfgang Lauenstein are best known for directing their Oscar-winning animated film "Balance."

"Luis and the Aliens," another German animated film directed by the pair, debuted on the Chinese mainland on Oct. 26. Enditem