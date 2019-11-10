Traditional Chinese operas come to Beijing stages

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A national art show for classic arias featuring painted-face male roles, comedy roles and acrobatic performers in traditional Chinese operas has started in Beijing.

Running from Nov. 8 to 14, the show is part of the efforts to promote and support these roles and performers, which draw less attention compared with the leading male and female roles of Sheng and Dan, according to the event organizer.

A total of 35 classic arias selected from Peking opera, Kunqu opera and 14 local operas are being staged at the Mei Lanfang Theater and the Local Opera Performance Center mainly by young artists from 19 provinces and provincial-level regions across the country.

Traditional Chinese operas generally have four types of roles, namely Sheng, Dan, Jing and Chou. The painted-face male roles, or Jing, are male characters who are rough or mighty, while Chou are generally comedic roles. Enditem