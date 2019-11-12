China 10-year treasury bond futures open higher Tuesday

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's 10-year treasury bond futures opened higher on Tuesday, with the contract for settlement in December 2019 opening 0.12 percent higher at 98.04 yuan (about 14 U.S. dollars).

The contract for settlement in March 2020 opened 0.14 percent higher at 97.69 yuan. The contract for settlement in June 2020 opened 0.06 percent higher at 97.25 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date.

They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on March 20, 2015. Enditem