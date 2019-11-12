1st LD-Writethru: Spokesperson strongly condemns HK rioters setting civilian on fire

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council on Tuesday strongly condemned some Hong Kong rioters' criminal deed of setting a civilian on fire and called for prompt actions to arrest the perpetrators and punish them in accordance with the law.

On Monday in Ma On Shan area in Hong Kong's New Territories, a mob of rioters quarreled with and beat a 57-year-old resident who opposed their vandalizing behaviors, after which they poured flammable liquid over his body and set him on fire.

Suffering extensive burns on his body, the man was sent to hospital and has been in critical condition.

The rioters' deed of setting a man on fire and attempting murder in the light of the day is appalling and inhumane, and has seriously trampled on the bottom lines of the law, morality and human civilization, said spokesperson Yang Guang.

"We express our strong indignation and condemnation against such an atrocity as well as our sincere solicitude for the injured resident and his family," Yang said.

Yang said violence shall not be allowed to wreak havoc in Hong Kong and the conspiracies of the anti-China disruptors in Hong Kong shall not succeed.

"We firmly support the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, police and law-enforcing organs in taking more powerful, resolute and effective actions to punish illegal and criminal activities, end violence and chaos and restore order, protect the lives and properties of Hong Kong residents and give stability and peace back to Hong Kong and its residents," he said. Enditem