DALIAN, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Soybean futures opened lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for January 2020 delivery dipped 1 yuan (about 14 U.S. cents) to open at 3,412 yuan per tonne.

China is the world's largest soybean importer. Enditem