SHANGHAI, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Steel futures opened higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for January delivery was up 32 yuan (about 4.57 U.S. dollars) to open at 3,441 yuan a tonne.

The most active January 2020 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was up 25 yuan to open at 3,373 yuan a tonne. Enditem