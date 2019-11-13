Taiwan investment in mainland surge in first three quarters

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland's actual use of investment from Taiwan went up 39.6 percent year on year during the first three quarters of 2019, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

"This demonstrates the mainland remains the best choice for enterprises and investors from Taiwan," Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a regular press conference.

The mainland is a huge market with a quality labor force, sound industrial conditions and dedicated government authorities, Ma said.

He said Taiwan compatriots and companies are welcome to grow their businesses on the mainland and share the opportunities and dividends created by its development. Enditem