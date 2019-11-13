Bias cannot change the fact of one China: mainland spokesperson

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Bias possessed by some U.S. politicians cannot change the fact that there is only one China and Taiwan is part of it, said a mainland spokesperson Wednesday.

"We urge the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, commenting on the latest remarks about Taiwan by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, at a press conference.

He called on the U.S. side to carefully and properly handle Taiwan affairs so as to avoid damaging China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Enditem