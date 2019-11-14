Means of production prices fall in China

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Most of the capital goods monitored by the government posted lower prices in early November compared with the previous 10 days, data showed on Thursday.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 30 saw their prices fall in Nov. 1-10, while 17 posted higher prices, and prices of three were unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Price of live pigs went down 3.4 percent, while that of liquefied natural gas rose 10.5 percent.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 1,700 wholesalers and distributors in 24 provincial-level regions. Enditem