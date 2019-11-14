 

China extends anti-dumping probe into Australian barley

0 Comment(s)Print E-mail Xinhua, November 14, 2019
BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday it has decided to extend an anti-dumping investigation into imported barley from Australia for six months.

Citing the complexity of the case, the MOC said it would continue the probe until May 19, 2020.

The ministry launched the probe in November 2018 after receiving an application from the China Chamber of International Commerce, saying Australian barley had been dumped in the Chinese market at prices below fair value, according to a previous MOC statement. Enditem

