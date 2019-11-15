Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

You are here:

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for December delivery was down 3.2 yuan (about 46 U.S. cents) to close at 449.6 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 8 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 173,558 lots, with a turnover of about 78.88 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018. Enditem