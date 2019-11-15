 

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

0 Comment(s)Print E-mail Xinhua, November 15, 2019
Adjust font size:

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Crude oil futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for December delivery was down 3.2 yuan (about 46 U.S. cents) to close at 449.6 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 8 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 173,558 lots, with a turnover of about 78.88 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018. Enditem

Follow China.org.cn on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.
ChinaNews App Download
Print E-mail Bookmark and Share

Go to Forum >>0 Comment(s)

No comments.

Add your comments...

  • User Name Required
  • Your Comment
  • Enter the words you see:   
    Racist, abusive and off-topic comments may be removed by the moderator.
Send your storiesGet more from China.org.cnMobileRSSNewsletter