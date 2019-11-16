Weekly snapshot of Chinese health news

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The following are the highlights of China's health news from the past week:

-- China to set up more metabolic management centers to better treat diabetes

More hospitals in China are going to set up National Metabolic Management Centers (MMCs) in their exploration of a new model of diabetes treatment.

An association of metabolic management centers along the Yangtze River Delta was established Wednesday, one day ahead of World Diabetes Day. Over 200 MMCs will be set up in the delta region to provide more convenient and standardized treatment for diabetes patients. So far, a total of 343 hospitals in China have such centers.

-- China specifies 24 goals of medical reform

China has made clear 24 goals in medical reform in a circular recently issued by the State Council's health reform leading group.

The 24 goals mainly involve seven aspects, including strengthening the organizational leadership of medical reform, stepping up reform on procurement of medicine and medical consumables and revising the price of medical service dynamically and in a timely manner.

-- Two pneumonic plague cases reported in Beijing

Two patients from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region were diagnosed with pneumonic plague in Beijing, local health authorities confirmed Tuesday.

They have received proper treatment in relevant medical institution of Chaoyang District in Beijing and relevant disease prevention and control measures have been taken. Enditem