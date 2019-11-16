CBA Roundup: Guangdong shrug off Shandong, Tianjin remain winless

You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Defending champions Guangdong Southeast Tigers sailed to a 123-99 road victory over Shandong Heroes, while Tianjin Pioneers stayed winless after six rounds following a 105-94 defeat to Zhejiang Golden Bulls in Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Saturday.

Guangdong's attacking trio of Yi Jianlian, Marshon Brooks and Sonny Weems combined 86 points, including Brooks' game-high 33 points.

After leading 25-22 in the first quarter, Guangdong rode on a 13-0 run to pull away from their opponents and outscore 33-20 in the second period.

Trailing by 26 points after three quarters, Shandong cut the deficit to 15 points afterwards but could not move closer.

Scoring 28 points along with 12 boards, Yi is close to becoming CBA's all-time leading scorer at the expense of his former teammate Zhu Fangyu, with a 31-point gap separating the duo.

James Mays led five Shandong players scoring in double digits with 21, but Lester Hudson just nailed 13 points on 5-of-22 shooting, including missing all 10 attempts beyond the arc.

Marcus Edward Denmon was the hero in Zhejiang's win over Tianjin with 43 points and 10 assists. Teammate Zhu Xuhang hit triple 3-pointers to score 17 points.

Missing big man Marko Todorovic through injury, Tianjin found themselves in an inferior position from the first quarter and never came back en route to the sixth straight loss. Chasson Randle led Tianjin's scoreboard with 25.

Spearheaded by Courtney Fortson's 34 points and nine assists, Sichuan Blue Whale earned their first win of the season by overcoming Guangzhou Loong Lions 104-99 at home.

Darius Adams grabbed the spotlight by finishing 56 points and 10 rebounds as Qingdao Eagles triumphed in an offense-oriented matchup over Fujian Sturgeons 136-127.

The remaining match on Saturday saw Shanxi Loongs better Nanjing Monkey Kings 95-85.

Jamaal Franklin registered a back-to-back triple-double, his third of the season, with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists. Enditem