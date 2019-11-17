China's transportation sector maintains steady growth in October

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's transportation industry expanded steadily in October, an industry index showed.

The China Transportation Services Index (CTSI) stood at 176.6 points last month, up 4 percent year on year, according to the China Academy of Transportation Sciences.

The growth was slower than the 4.3-percent expansion registered in September.

The index incorporated the transport volume of passengers and cargo of various transportation means such as railway, highway, waterway and civil aviation.

With 2010 as the base year and 100 points as the base points, the CTSI includes passenger transport and cargo transport as two sub-indexes.

The index for passenger transport rose 1.9 percent year on year to 168.3 points last month, while that for cargo transport stood at 181.3 points, up 5 percent. Enditem