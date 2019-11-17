Xi returns to Beijing after state visit to Greece, BRICS summit

You are here:

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Sunday afternoon after a state visit to Greece and attending the 11th BRICS summit in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil.

Xi's entourage, including his wife Peng Liyuan; Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission, also returned to Beijing on the same plane.

Xi made a stopover on the Spanish island of Tenerife on his way back to Beijing. Enditem