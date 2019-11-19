2nd LD-Writethru: Global media executives discuss media opportunities, challenges in new era

You are here:

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Senior executives of major media organizations from around the world on Monday discussed opportunities and challenges that media faces in an era of all-media and the World Media Summit (WMS) in a new decade at the fourth meeting of the WMS presidium held in Shanghai.

Cai Mingzhao, executive president of the WMS and president of Xinhua News Agency, called for active innovation from media organizations around the world to cope with the profound changes in the global media landscape caused by mushrooming new technologies, mechanisms and applications.

Senior executives of 13 media organizations from 11 countries, namely, the Agence France-Presse (AFP), Al Jazeera Media Network, the Associated Press, BBC, Kyodo News, Naspers South Africa, Reuters, Folha de S. Paulo Press Group of Brazil, International News Agency and Radio Sputnik, TASS Russian News Agency, the Hindu Group, Xinhua and ANSA, attended the meeting.

Cai, who presided over the meeting, said changes in the media landscape are mainly reflected in four aspects: cross-border communications have transformed the media landscape; mobile end users business has become mainstream in the field of communication; technological evolution has recast modes of business for news industry; fake news posts challenges to journalism ethics.

Regarding the development and innovation of media in the future, Cai proposed that mainstream media should keep their advantages in content, innovate news products, strengthen technological leadership, and build an all-media team.

He said Chinese media have proposed to advance the integration of traditional and new media, conduct a systematic transformation of all links of news dissemination, and work hard to realize the media's integrated development.

"Amid the tides of media transformation, we cannot reverse the flow of this great river. We can only go with the flow, be proactive about innovations, and take the initiative with our development," he said.

The delegates agreed that news media should follow the trend of widespread and profound changes taking place in the global media landscape, attach more importance to technological innovations, give full play to their professional advantages, step up pragmatic cooperation, and jointly discuss strategies for innovation and development.

The WMS was co-initiated by nine media organizations with global influences, including Xinhua, News Corporation, the Associated Press, Reuters, TASS Russian News Agency, Kyodo News, and BBC.

The first WMS was held in Beijing from Oct. 8 to 10 in 2009. Organized by Xinhua, more than 170 media leaders from across the world attended the event, which issued a joint statement.

The second WMS was held in Moscow in 2012. The third summit was held in the Qatari capital of Doha in 2016. Enditem