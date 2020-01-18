Hong Kong police seize bullets, gun parts in parcels

You are here:

HONG KONG, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong police said on Friday that they have seized more than 500 bullets and firearm parts in parcels and arrested a male for possession of firearm without a license.

The police mounted an intelligence-led operation on Friday morning and arrested the male who had one suspected pistol and about 100 rounds of ammunition in his flat.

Senior Superintendent Li Kwai-wah of the Organized Crime and Triad Bureau (OCTB) said at a media briefing that the case was detected based on an organized crime case in December 2019.

Based on intelligence gathered in the December case, the police intercepted from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10 a total of 10 parcels from the United States which contained 362 long gun bullets, 150 short gun 9mm bullets, 99 detonating wires, as well as some gun parts.

Superintendent Yeung Yiu-chung of OCTB said the arrested male was suspected to be associated with a criminal group and was making firearms for the group members.

Li said the existing intelligence did not clearly indicate how the firearms would be used, but the group had planned to use firearms and explosives during assemblies and processions with an intention to create chaos and attack police and facilities.

Possession and use of firearms are serious crimes in Hong Kong, Li stressed, adding that according to Hong Kong's Firearms and Ammunition Ordinance the offense could lead to 14 years' imprisonment. Enditem