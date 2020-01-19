194,200 punished for violating Party conduct disciplines

You are here:

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of 194,200 members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) were punished in 2019 for violations of Party conduct disciplines, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said Sunday.

Among them, 108,000 were found engaging in the practice of formalities for formalities' sake or bureaucratism, a category specified for the first time in similar reports.

In the meantime, authorities also investigated 61,400 cases of hedonism and extravagant conduct and issued penalties on 86,200 Party members. Enditem