Southern Xinjiang to have faster trains

URUMQI, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will optimize the railroad operating plan in its southern area next month, shortening the running hours of 15 pairs of trains.

Operation of the new plan will start on Feb. 15, which will shorten the travel time among cities of Korla, Aksu and Kashgar, said a statement from the China Railway Urumqi Group.

Among the faster trains, the T9526/7 and T9528/5 between the regional capital Urumqi and Hotan will cut their running time by three hours and 16 minutes, said the statement.

The ticket website 12306.cn shows the current one-way operation of the T9526/7 train lasts almost 24 hours.

The new plan will strengthen the connection between Urumqi and southern cities and improve the traveling conditions in the southern part of Xinjiang, according to the statement. Enditem