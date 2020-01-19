Zhejiang Golden Bulls beat Tianjin Pioneers 118-102 in CBA

You are here:

HANGZHOU, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Marcus Edward Denmon scored a game-high 46 points to help the Zhejiang Golden Bulls beat the Tianjin Pioneers 118-102 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Sunday.

Sylven Landesberg finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Liu Zeyi came off the bench to score 16 points for Zhejiang.

Marko Todorovic led Tianjing with a team-high 34 points and a game-high 22 rebounds, Chasson Randle contributed 31 points and Shi Deshuai added 20 points.

After a 28-all, Zhejiang stormed to a 9-0 run but the away team narrowed the gap in the second quarter and Zhejiang led 62-57 at halftime.

Zhejiang kept high shooting percentage in the second half and easily maintained the advantage to the end.

After the match, Zhejiang climbed up to 8th place while Tianjin remain second from last in the standings. Enditem