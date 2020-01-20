Qatar signs deal with Marubeni, Total to build solar power station

You are here:

DOHA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Qatar has signed an agreement with France's Total and Japan's Marubeni to build a solar power plant with a capacity of 800 megawatts, according to Qatar's energy minister on Sunday.

"The cost of the project is about 1.7 trillion Qatari riyals (467 million U.S. dollars)," Saad al-Kaabi, who is also chief executive of Qatar Petroleum (QP), told a news conference in the Qatari capital Doha.

Qatar's Siraj Energy, a joint venture owned by QP and Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC), will hold 60 percent stake in the solar plant. The remaining 40 percent will be owned by Marubeni and Total.

"Qatar, the world's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG), plans more solar projects as the country aims to reduce carbon emissions and minimize its impact on the environment," Kaabi said. Enditem