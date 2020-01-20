Exhibition highlights Napoleon culture

You are here:

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition highlighting cultural relics related to Napoleon Bonaparte kicked off in central China's Henan Province.

A total of 254 cultural relics telling the story of Napoleon are on display in the Zhengzhou Museum in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital. The relics include sculptures, paintings, documents, clothes, machinery and life necessities.

The exhibition has four parts that depict Napoleon's rise and fall. The relics have toured the cities of Kunming and Guiyang in southwest China.

"The show aims to promote cultural exchanges between Chinese and French people," said deputy curator Guo Chunyuan.

The event will run until mid-March. Enditem